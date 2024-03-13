News & Insights

Soccer-Sarri resigns as Lazio coach

Credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

March 13, 2024 — 05:23 am EDT

March 13 (Reuters) - Maurizio Sarri has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

"S.S. Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has handed in his resignation as head coach of the first team," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The club would like to thank the coach for his achievements and for the work he has done, wishing him the best of luck in his professional and personal life."

