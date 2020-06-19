Soccer-Sane to leave City after turning down contract deal - Guardiola

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, June 19 (Reuters) - Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane has turned down the offer of a contract extension and will leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

"Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract.

"The club offered two or three times and he rejected it," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Monday's game with Burnley in the Premier League.

Sane's contract runs out at the end of next season and media reports have linked him with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Guardiola said he had wanted Sane to stay but the player wants to make a fresh start.

"I am so disappointed, when we make an offer to a player it's because we want him," said the Spaniard.

"He has a special quality that is difficult to find. We tried (to extend his contract) before his injury and now and he has other wishes. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets.

“We respect him. He is a nice guy, a special player and I love him so much. I have nothing against him - but he wants another adventure. We will help him until the last day he is here.”

Sane joined City from Schalke 04 in August, 2016 for a fee reported by British media to be around 37 million pounds ($45.80 million) with performance-related add-ons.

The winger was part of City's title wins in 2018 and 2019 and has scored 25 league goals in 89 games but he has not appeared this season after damaging cruciate ligaments in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August.

Sane was close to making a return before the coronavirus stoppage.

Guardiola said that defender Eric Garcia, who was taken off on a stretcher after a collision with City keeper Ederson during Wednesday's 3-0 win against Arsenal had left hospital and "feels quite good".

The Spanish centre back is expected to be available again in a week.

($1 = 0.8079 pounds)

