Soccer-Sancho grateful to Dortmund for believing in him

March 14 (Reuters) - Jadon Sancho said he will always have a special connection with Borussia Dortmund after the on-loan forward helped the German side reach the Champions League quarter-finals following a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($92.97 million) in August 2021 but failed to hold down a regular spot and returned to Germany on a temporary basis after becoming embroiled in a row with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old scored early on and Marco Reus netted in the dying minutes against Eindhoven to secure a 3-1 aggregate victory and a place in the quarters for the first time in three years.

"I've always got a special place for Dortmund," Sancho told TNT Sports.

"This is where I kind of made my name. I've got to be grateful to them, but also to my team mates, for believing in me.

"We had the advantage because we're playing in front of our home fans ... From the first whistle to the last, we stuck at our game plan and I'm happy that we got the win."

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga and face Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shifa.Jahan@thomsonreuters.com;))

