Soccer-Sampdoria seal relegation with 2-0 loss at Udinese

May 08, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Sampdoria will play in Serie B next season after a 2-0 loss at Udinese on Monday sealed their relegation with four games remaining in the season.

Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A on 17 points, 13 points off 17th-placed Hellas Verona who won 1-0 at Lecce on Sunday.

Sampdoria, who won the Scudetto in 1991 and have clinched the Coppa Italia four times, were last relegated in 2010-11, returning to the Italian top flight a year later.

Local rivals Genoa secured promotion to Serie A on Saturday after one season away.

