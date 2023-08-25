Soccer-Salah not for sale, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mohamed Salah is not for sale and Liverpool have not received any offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

British media reported on Thursday that Al-Ittihad were making a renewed push to sign the Egypt international, but Klopp said there would be no deal.

Salah has scored 187 goals in 307 appearances since joining Liverpool in 2017, helping the club win the Premier League and Champions League.

"It's always difficult to talk about media stories because there's nothing to talk about from our point of view," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's game with Saudi-owned Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

"We don't have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for all the things we do, essential, was, will be. There's nothing there, if there would be something the answer would be no."

The German also said that 31-year-old Salah, who signed a three-year extension to his contract last year, is 100% committed to Liverpool.

Liverpool went down to 10 men in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday with the sending-off of Alexis Mac Allister. His red card has since been rescinded after an appeal. The manager said it was a massive relief.

"I wasn't sure after the game so when I saw the pictures back and I was really sure that it's not a red card," Klopp said, "but that doesn't mean immediately that our appeal will be successful."

Mac Allister is now available for the game at Newcastle where Klopp will face Eddie Howe.

Howe took over at Newcastle in 2021 and took the club to a fourth place finish last season and Champions League qualification. Klopp described him as a super coach.

Klopp said right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit after leaving the field with a knock against Bournemouth last weekend, while midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones will be ready from Monday.

Centre back Ibrahima Konate is struggling with a muscle injury, and he is a doubt for the Newcastle game.

"Playing 40 minutes with 10 men didn't help. That's the situation," Klopp said.

Liverpool have four points after two Premier League games with Newcastle one point behind.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Toby Davis)

