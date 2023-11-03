News & Insights

World Markets

Soccer-Sakho leaves Montpellier after training centre incident

Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

November 03, 2023 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mamadou Sakho has left Ligue 1 club Montpellier following an incident at the training centre last week, the French defender said on Thursday.

French media reported that the 33-year-old former Paris St Germain and Liverpool centre back allegedly had an altercation with manager Michel Der Zakarian.

Sakho, capped 29 times, moved to Montpellier from Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2021.

"You have to know how to leave the table when respect is no longer served," Sakho said on Instagram.

"Following the incident which took place last week at the training centre and for which I decline all responsibility, I decided... to end my collaboration with Montpellier."

Montpellier said the two parties have decided to end the contract after 10 days of reflection.

"For ten days, a media frenzy has been created around the club around a 'clash' between Michel Der Zakarian and Mamadou Sakho," Montpellier said in a statement.

"Contrary to what has been said and relayed, no precautionary dismissal has been taken against Mamadou Sakho."

Sakho also fell out of favour at Liverpool in 2016 when he was dropped from the first team and was sent home from a pre-season tour of the United States for disciplinary reasons.

Montpellier, sitting 11th in the French top-flight, visit second-placed PSG later on Friday.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.