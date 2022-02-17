Soccer-Saints in a 'good mood' but wary of Lampard's energised Everton: Hasenhuettl

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Southampton are improving in confidence after coming through a tricky set of fixtures relatively unscathed but they are aware their next opponents Everton pose a tough challenge, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday.

Southampton have lost only one of their last 10 games in all competitions -- a 3-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers -- having beaten Tottenham Hotspur and held both Manchester clubs to draws to move up to 10th.

"We're in a good mood," Hasenhuettl said ahead of Saturday's league game against Everton. "We've had some tough games in the past week, lost only against Wolves. The rest were very tough -- against Man City, Tottenham and then Man United.

"Staying unbeaten was a massive step forward for us, definitely. But that doesn't mean life is easier now. We are coming up against teams you'd think at home, points would be possible but it is not easier.

"We know that the next upcoming fixtures are super tough for us. But the level we have shown, is the level we are demanding now. We must keep going like we have been in the last games."

Hasenhuettl said he had observed Everton's style of play under new manager Frank Lampard, describing them as much more energetic since the former Chelsea manager took charge.

"Frank implemented new energy in this team, they are pressing higher, much more active. I've never seen them that active before," the Austrian manager said.

"With a clear strategy and a clear plan, definitely a different behaviour now. That's why everybody has warned that it would be a tough game."

Southampton striker Armando Broja has shaken off an injury to become the club's top scorer this season with eight goals and Lampard said he was impressed with the Chelsea loanee's progress having handed the 20-year-old his debut at the London club.

"He's a very nice, talented young boy. He came into us at the start of (the) COVID (pandemic) and started training with us and showed the attributes you're seeing now in the Premier League at Southampton," Lampard said.

"He's fast, he's strong, he's got a real eye for goal. I'm very aware of his talents."

Everton are 16th, five points above the drop zone.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.