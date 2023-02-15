Soccer-Ruthless Man City hit top with 3-1 win at Arsenal

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Manchester City knocked Arsenal off their Premier League perch as second-half goals by Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland earned the champions a 3-1 victory in a feisty top-of-the-table clash at The Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal had come from a goal down and looked capable of ending a 10-game losing streak in the league against City but they ultimately came up short as their hopes of a first league title since 2004 suffered a big setback.

City were gifted the lead in the 24th minute when an underhit back pass by Takehiro Tomiyasu was ruthlessly punished by Kevin de Bruyne's composed lobbed finish.

Arsenal deservedly got back on level terms in the 40th minute, though, when City keeper Ederson was punished for a coming together with Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka slotted home the penalty.

City were much better after the break and Grealish fired in his third league goal of the season in the 72nd minute before Haaland, an injury doubt ahead of the game, netted his 26th league goal of the campaign to silence the home crowd.

Pep Guardiola's City have 51 points, the same as Arsenal but with a far superior goal difference, although Arsenal have played one game fewer.

