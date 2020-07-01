Soccer-Russia's Orenburg have another match cancelled due to COVID-19

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Russian top-flight team Orenburg have had Wednesday's scheduled game against Ural cancelled after more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed at the club, the league said.

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian top-flight team Orenburg have had Wednesday's scheduled game against Ural cancelled after more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed at the club, the league said.

Last week, six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a game against Krasnodar being scrapped.

On Wednesday, the league said the tests of 10 players and staff members at Orenburg, who are based some 1,500-km (930 miles) southeast of Moscow near the border with Kazakhstan, had come back positive.

"Participation of the team in remaining matches will depend on the forthcoming tests," the league said. The club have six games to play.

Players and staff at Orenburg, bottom of the 16-team league, remained in quarantine, the club and the league said.

The Russian top flight has got off to a faltering start since it resumed matches after the coronavirus shutdown.

Rostov were routed 10-1 by relegation-threatened Sochi after they were forced to field youth players because their whole first-team squad was in quarantine.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More