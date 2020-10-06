Soccer-Rotation will be key for Germany success at Euros says Loew

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German clubs and the national team will need to learn to rotate if the players are to remain fit and healthy in an unusually busy season and perform at a top level in next year's European Championship, Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.

The Germans have firmly set their sights on next year's Euros as they aim to make up for a disappointing 2018 World Cup.

"For the players this season will be one of high and unusual strain," Loew told a news conference. "We have never had a season like this one.

"We have to ration, to rotate if the players are to remain continuously at the top quality level all the way to the tournament next year. If we are not careful we will not be happy next year."

Germany host Turkey in a friendly on Wednesday before visiting Ukraine on Oct. 10 and then welcome Switzerland three days later in the Nations League.

The game against Turkey in Cologne will not have more than 300 fans due to rising novel coronavirus infection rates in the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

Players will return to club duty in the domestic and European leagues with Germany also having a shortened winter break this season due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against Turkey, Loew will not use any Bayern Munich or RB Leipzig players, who were in action in the Champions League as late as August before the start of the new season in September, in order to rest them.

"The health of players is paramount this season," he said. "We have to do a big stretch this autumn because now we have those weeks with continuous play."

