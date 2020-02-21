Soccer-Rooney on target in 500th English league appearance
Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wayne Rooney marked his 500th game in English league football with a coolly-taken Panenka-style penalty for Derby County in their 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Championship on Friday.
The 34-year-old ex-England and Manchester United captain, who made his debut for the Midlands club earlier this month after returning from a playing stint in the United States, cleverly chipped in a 55th minute penalty for the lead.
"I'm always nervous before penalties. I've never done that (a Panenka-style penalty) in my career," he told Sky Sports. "I know goalkeepers study penalties so I tried something different and thankfully it went in."
Rooney signed an initial 18-month deal at the second-tier side where he will also work as a coach as he chases his dream of being a manager.
"There are still more games to come," he said. "I feel fine, I'm still enjoying the game. It's 500 appearances but I'll celebrate when I stop playing."
The draw left Fulham in third place, two points outside the automatic promotion places, while Derby are stuck in mid-table.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown