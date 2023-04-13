Soccer-Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia

April 13 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr fired coach Rudi Garcia on Thursday after less than a year in charge following media reports of dressing room tensions and just days before a crucial game against champions Al-Hilal.

Garcia, the former AS Roma and Olympique de Marseille coach, criticised the players after they drew 0-0 with lowly Al Feiha last Sunday in another blow to their hopes of a first league title since 2019, saying: "The result is bad. I don't feel satisfied with the players".

Local media reported that Garcia's relationship with the players prompted the club to dismiss him, as well as dissatisfaction with his style of play.

Al-Nassr, who signed Ronaldo in a deal worth more than $200 million, have collected seven points from their last four league games, dropping to second place in the table, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with seven games left in the season.

Al-Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al-Ittihad in January and have not beaten any of their closest rivals, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, or Al-Shabab, in the league this season.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mostafa Editing by Toby Davis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.