Soccer-Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

January 16, 2023 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named in the line-up to face Paris St Germain in a friendly, where he could come up against long-time rival Lionel Messi.

The 37-year-old will captain the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi's PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

