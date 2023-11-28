News & Insights

Soccer-Ronaldo tells ref to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

November 28, 2023 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Al-Nassr said their forward Cristiano Ronaldo "showed a great deal of sportsmanship" after he urged the referee in Monday's Asian Champions League game against Persepolis to reverse a penalty decision given in his favour.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward went down under Sorous Rafiei's challenge early in the Group E tie in Riyadh, prompting the referee to point to the penalty spot.

Persepolis players protested the decision immediately and were joined by Ronaldo, who told the official the tackle was not worthy of a penalty.

The referee reviewed the incident on a pitchside monitor and rescinded the decision.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, with the point securing top spot in Group E and a place in the knockout rounds for the Saudi Pro League side.

