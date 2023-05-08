News & Insights

Soccer-Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

May 08, 2023 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Shady Amir for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of clinching the Saudi Pro League at the first attempt suffered another setback when his Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh on Monday.

The visitors, who are battling to stave off relegation, took a shock lead through Fabio Martins after four minutes at Al-Awwal Park but Alvaro Gonzalez soon equalised for Al-Nassr.

Portuguese striker Ronaldo thought he had given his team the lead in the 58th minute only for the referee to cancel the goal for offside.

League leaders Ittihad, meanwhile, thrashed Abha 4-0 to open up a five-point cushion over second-placed Al-Nassr with four games to play.

Ronaldo was surrounded by Al-Khaleej players looking to secure his shirt after the final whistle and angrily shoved away a member of the team's staff when he attempted to take a selfie with the former Real Madrid striker.

(Reporting by Shady Amir, editing by Nick Mulvenney and Peter Rutherford)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

