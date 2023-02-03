Soccer-Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw

Adds Ronaldo tweet in paragraph 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D'Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added time, having failed to score on his debut last month.

"Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!" Ronaldo said on Twitter after the game.

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($220 million), and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris and William Mallard)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

