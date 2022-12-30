Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025 - club

December 30, 2022 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a contract until 2025, the club announced in a tweet on Friday.

"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves," the club's president Musli Al Muammar said.

