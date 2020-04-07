US Markets

Soccer-Ronaldinho to be freed from Paraguayan jail into house arrest

Contributor
Daniela Desantis Reuters
Published

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho Gaucho will be released from jail into house arrest in Paraguay after he and his brother paid $1.6 million in bail, the judge in his case said on Tuesday.

ASUNCION, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho Gaucho will be released from jail into house arrest in Paraguay after he and his brother paid $1.6 million in bail, the judge in his case said on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona midfielder, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, was arrested on March 6 with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis.

They were accused of possessing adulterated Paraguayan passports. A lawyer for Ronaldinho and Assis has said their detention was "arbitrary, abusive and illegal."

The judge said he would permit the pair to move into the Palmaroga hotel in Asuncion while they awaited their trial. They will be allowed to receive visits.

The two men deposited $800,000 each into a local bank account on Tuesday.

"It’s a significant bail in cash to guarantee they will not flee," judge Gustavo Amarilla said.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular