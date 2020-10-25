Soccer-Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19

US Markets

Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

The ex-Barcelona and Paris St Germain player was in Belo Horizonte, where he played for local side Atletico Mineiro, when he got his diagnosis.

"I arrived in BH (Belo Horizonte) yesterday, I took the COVID test, I tested positive, I am good, asymptomatic so far,” the two-time FIFA World Player of the year said on Instagram on Sunday.

The former AC Milan, Flamengo and Gremio player said he would remain in a hotel until his condition improved.

The charismatic forward spent a month in a Paraguayan jail with his brother and business manager earlier this year, accused of entering country with a fake passport.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Andrew Downie in London, ediitng by Pritha Sarkar)

