ASR

Soccer-Roma's Fonseca unaware of substitutions mix-up in Coppa Italia exit

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA

AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said he was unaware of a substitutions mix-up in Tuesday's Coppa Italia defeat by Spezia after making six changes when only five were allowed.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said he was unaware of a substitutions mix-up in Tuesday's Coppa Italia defeat by Spezia after making six changes when only five were allowed.

The sixth change came in extra time when Fonseca introduced defender Ibanez for former Chelsea winger Pedro, having already made five substitutions in the round of 16 match at the Olympic Stadium.

Roma, who also received two red cards in the space of two minutes, were beaten 4-2 after extra time.

When asked about the error, Fonseca told reporters: "If there was a problem, that I honestly didn't know about, we'll discuss it internally."

Earlier in the season, Roma were handed a 3-0 defeat against Hellas Verona in Serie A for fielding an ineligible player.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More