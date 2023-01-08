ASRAF

Soccer-Roma snatch last-gasp 2-2 draw with Milan

January 08, 2023 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - A goal in stoppage time by English striker Tammy Abraham helped AS Roma snatch a 2-2 draw at AC Milan on Sunday, as Stefano Pioli's men's hopes of catching up to Serie A leaders Napoli suffered a blow.

It was a soggy night at the San Siro, creating slippery conditions that affected the play.

Milan's Pierre Kalulu scored first when he headed in from a corner on the half-hour mark.

Tommaso Pobega doubled the lead in the 77th minute when he was played into space in the box and smashed the ball into the lower right corner with one touch.

Roger Ibanez pulled one back for Roma three minutes before stoppage time when he headed in a corner, and Abraham completed the late comeback six minutes later when he managed to send in a rebound from inside the box.

Milan are now third in the Serie A table with 37 points after 17 games, equal with second-placed Juventus on points and seven behind Napoli.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

