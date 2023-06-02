News & Insights

ASRAF

Soccer-Roma boss Mourinho charged with abusing match official - UEFA

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

June 02, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Aadi Nair and India for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Jose Mourinho has been charged with using abusive language against a match official, governing body UEFA said on Friday after the Portuguese manager was filmed shouting at officials following AS Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game, saying, "It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

Following the match, referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASRAF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.