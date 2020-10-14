US Markets

Soccer-Robson double condemns Palmeiras to third straight defeat

Andrew Downie Reuters
A first-half double from left-winger Robson helped Coritiba to an impressive 3-1 win over Palmeiras on Wednesday and condemned the Sao Paulo side to their third consecutive league defeat.

Robson scored after eight and 24 minutes and although Gabriel Veron pulled one back for the home side six minutes before half time, Giovanni Augusto scored a third for Curitiba 20 minutes into the second period to cement their unlikely victory.

It was only Coritiba’s fourth win in 16 games this season and helped them climb out of the relegation zone and into 15th place in the 20-team Serie A.

Palmeiras, who were the last unbeaten side in the league until this disastrous run began, are in seventh.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

