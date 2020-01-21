Soccer-Redmond fires Southampton to 2-0 win at Palace

Southampton got their Premier League revival back on the rails after a weekend wobble as superb goals by Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong earned them an impressive 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.
