Soccer-Red Bird teams up with Yankees owners to complete AC Milan deal

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital has teamed up with the owners of the New York Yankees to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) acquisition of Italian soccer champions AC Milan, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital has teamed up with the owners of the New York Yankees to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) acquisition of Italian soccer champions AC Milan, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yankee Global Enterprises (YGE), owner of the New York baseball team, will take a minority equity stake in Italian champions Milan as part of the deal to acquire the club from U.S. private equity group Elliott.

($1 = 0.9992 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More