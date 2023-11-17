Soccer-Real's Vinicius, Camavinga suffer injuries on international duty

Adds Vinicius injury update

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius has been ruled out of his country's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday with a thigh injury, the Brazilian FA said on Friday.

Vinicius was forced off during Brazil's 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday, with what further tests confirmed to be an injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh.

The 23-year-old's absence follows that of fellow Real Madrid player, France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who suffered a ruptured external lateral ligament in his right knee training with his country, the club said on Friday.

France host Gibraltar in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday having already secured their place at the finals.

The 21-year-old Camavinga, who has played in every LaLiga game for Real Madrid this season, joins the club's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Brazil defender Eder Militao and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler who have suffered knee injuries.

Real are second in LaLiga with 32 points from 13 matches, two points behind Girona. They visit Cadiz in their next league game on Nov. 26 after the international break.

