News & Insights

World Markets

Soccer-Real's Vinicius, Camavinga suffer injuries on international duty

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

November 17, 2023 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha and Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Adds Vinicius injury update

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius has been ruled out of his country's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday with a thigh injury, the Brazilian FA said on Friday.

Vinicius was forced off during Brazil's 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday, with what further tests confirmed to be an injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh.

The 23-year-old's absence follows that of fellow Real Madrid player, France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who suffered a ruptured external lateral ligament in his right knee training with his country, the club said on Friday.

France host Gibraltar in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday having already secured their place at the finals.

The 21-year-old Camavinga, who has played in every LaLiga game for Real Madrid this season, joins the club's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Brazil defender Eder Militao and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler who have suffered knee injuries.

Real are second in LaLiga with 32 points from 13 matches, two points behind Girona. They visit Cadiz in their next league game on Nov. 26 after the international break.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha and Janina Nuno Rios Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.