Soccer-Real's Bettoni says Real calm over Ramos contract standoff

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Real Madrid assistant coach David Bettoni has insisted the club are not worried about Sergio Ramos's contract impasse.

The Real captain's deal expires this summer, however Bettoni, speaking in the absence of coach Zinedine Zidane who is self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test, refuted claims there were any worries over his commitment.

"I see Sergio everyday, and I can honestly tell you that I'm not worried at all about (his contract)," Bettoni told a news conference.

The Frenchman also denied that the standoff had anything to do with Ramos's recent absence, which the club say is due to a knee issue. The defender has missed his side's last two games and is also ruled out of Saturday's meeting with Levante.

"Like I said before, he's on the road to recovery; he's our captain and a great professional, but we aren't going to take any risks with him, I can't say any more than that," Bettoni said.

"He's getting better, but like I say we won't risk it and we are fortune that at the moment we only have one game per week and we'll see how he is ahead of next week."

Ramos is joined on the sidelines this weekend by fellow defenders Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, meaning a number of academy players are likely to be included in the matchday squad.

Bettoni also said the club weren't ruling out any further moves in the transfer market following the loan departures of attackers Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic.

Real are second in the La Liga standings, seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, having played a game more than their city rivals.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker Editing by Christian Radnedge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.