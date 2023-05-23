News & Insights

Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card and suspension lifted - RFEF

Credit: REUTERS/PABLO MORANO

May 23, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

May 23 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will not be suspended after receiving a red card in Sunday's LaLiga match at Valencia, in which he was also racially abused, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

"The RFEF Competition Committee considers that the referee's assessment was determined by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, which affected the refereeing decision."

"The fact that he (the referee) was deprived of a decisive part of the facts led him to adopt an arbitrary decision. And this is because it was impossible for him to properly assess what happened." (Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City) ((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER SPAIN/RACISM (URGENT)

