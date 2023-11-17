News & Insights

Soccer-Real Madrid's Camavinga suffers knee injury with France

November 17, 2023 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has injured his right knee while training with France, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Camavinga was diagnosed with a "rupture of the external lateral ligament" in his right knee and Real did not give any potential date for his return.

The 21-year-old, who has played in every league game for Real this season, joins Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler on the list of Real players who have suffered knee injuries.

Camavinga's injury adds to Real's woes after winger Vinicius Jr was forced off with a thigh injury during Brazil's 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday.

Real are second in LaLiga with 32 points from 13 matches. They play Cadiz in their next league game on Nov. 26, after the international break.

