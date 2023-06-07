Soccer-Real Madrid to sign Bellingham from Dortmund for 103 million euros

June 7 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell England midfielder Jude Bellingham to Spanish giants Real Madrid for an initial fee of 103 million euros ($110.4 million), the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The variable transfer compensation will be a maximum of around 30% of the initial fee based on Bellingham's performances and sporting success Real enjoy, Dortmund added.

($1 = 0.9331 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

