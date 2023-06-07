News & Insights

Soccer-Real Madrid to sign Bellingham from Dortmund for 103 million euros

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

June 07, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell England midfielder Jude Bellingham to Spanish giants Real Madrid for an initial fee of 103 million euros ($110.4 million), the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The variable transfer compensation will be a maximum of around 30% of the initial fee based on Bellingham's performances and sporting success Real enjoy, Dortmund added.

($1 = 0.9331 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.