Soccer-Real Madrid see off Getafe to revive hopes of catching Atletico

MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Real Madrid overcame an injury crisis to beat Getafe 2-0 at home on Tuesday and close the gap to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to five points.

Karim Benzema headed the champions in front on the hour mark while French left back Ferland Mendy doubled their lead six minutes later, starting the move with a bursting run through midfield before sliding in to knock home a cross from Marcelo.

The victory took Zinedine Zidane's side into second in the standings and left them five points below Atletico, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Monday to end an eight-game winning streak but have two games in hand.

Real were missing nine first-team players through injury or suspension, which led Zidane to field an unorthodox 3-4-3 formation, while handing 20-year-old midfielder Marvin Park his first start for the club and giving defender Victor Chust his league debut from the bench.

