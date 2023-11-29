News & Insights

Soccer-Real Madrid secure top spot after recovering to beat Napoli 4-2

November 29, 2023 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

By Fernando Kallas

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Two late goals by 19-year-old Nico Paz and Joselu gave Real Madrid a 4-2 fightback win against Napoli on Wednesday, securing the top spot in Champions League Group C with one round of matches remaining.

The 14-times champions maintained their 100% record and have 15 points from five games, eight points ahead of the Italian champions who are second on seven points, three clear of Braga in third. Union Berlin are bottom on two points after a 1-1 draw against Braga earlier on Wednesday.

Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring for the visitors with a close-range strike in the ninth minute but Real hit back quickly, with Rodrygo equalising with a fine shot into the top corner two minutes later, and they went ahead with a Jude Bellingham header in the 22nd.

Frank Anguissa levelled the game from a rebound two minutes after the break but a stunner from range by academy midfielder Paz in the 84th minute gave Real the lead again, and Joselu got the fourth goal with a tap-in in added time.

