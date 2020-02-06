Soccer-Real Madrid knocked out of Cup 4-3 by visitors Sociedad

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Real Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage on Thursday after losing 4-3 at home to Real Sociedad in a hugely entertaining game which saw two goals ruled out by video technology and a late red card for the visitors. Sociedad's Sweden forward Alexander Isak inspired an incredible attacking display, scoring twice in the second period to put the Basque side 3-0 up after Martin Odegaard, who is on loan from Madrid, had given the visitors a first-half lead. Madrid defender Marcelo quickly pulled a goal back to make it 3-1, moments after receiving a volley of boos from the home fans, but Sociedad soon restored a three-goal cushion when Isak teed up Mikel Merino for a simple tap-in. Madrid substitute Rodrygo pulled a goal back to make it 4-2 after his Brazilian team mate Vinicius Jr had a strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review, while Nacho struck in added time for the hosts to set up a tense finish. Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel was sent off in stoppage time but Madrid could not find an equaliser and suffered their first defeat in any competition since losing 1-0 at Real Mallorca on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Richard Martin in Barcelona; editing by Ken Ferris) ((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER SPAIN MAD SOC/REPORT (PIX)

