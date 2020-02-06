Soccer-Real Madrid knocked out of Cup 4-3 by visitors Sociedad

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Real Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage on Thursday after losing 4-3 at home to Real Sociedad in a hugely entertaining game which saw two goals ruled out by video technology and a late red card for the visitors.

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Real Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage on Thursday after losing 4-3 at home to Real Sociedad in a hugely entertaining game which saw two goals ruled out by video technology and a late red card for the visitors. Sociedad's Sweden forward Alexander Isak inspired an incredible attacking display, scoring twice in the second period to put the Basque side 3-0 up after Martin Odegaard, who is on loan from Madrid, had given the visitors a first-half lead. Madrid defender Marcelo quickly pulled a goal back to make it 3-1, moments after receiving a volley of boos from the home fans, but Sociedad soon restored a three-goal cushion when Isak teed up Mikel Merino for a simple tap-in. Madrid substitute Rodrygo pulled a goal back to make it 4-2 after his Brazilian team mate Vinicius Jr had a strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review, while Nacho struck in added time for the hosts to set up a tense finish. Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel was sent off in stoppage time but Madrid could not find an equaliser and suffered their first defeat in any competition since losing 1-0 at Real Mallorca on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Richard Martin in Barcelona; editing by Ken Ferris) ((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER SPAIN MAD SOC/REPORT (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More