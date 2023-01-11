Soccer-Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties to reach Super Cup final

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

January 11, 2023 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thibaut Courtois saved Jose Gaya's poorly-struck spot kick to give Real Madrid a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Valencia after the teams had finished level at 1-1 after extra time in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema gave holders Real Madrid the lead from the spot in the first half after he was fouled inside the area by Eray Comert but Valencia came back into the game and deservedly equalised through a Samuel Lino volley from a Toni Lato cross straight after halftime.

Vinicius Jr could have won it for Real Madrid in extra time but his close range shot was saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Real Madrid will face the winner of Thursday's semi-final between Real Betis and Barcelona in the final in Riyadh on Sunday.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.