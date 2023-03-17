Soccer-Real draw Chelsea, City's Guardiola back at Bayern in Champions League quarters

March 17, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

       NYON, Switzerland, March 17 (Reuters) - 
    Holders Real Madrid will play 2021 winners Chelsea in the
Champions League quarter-finals while Manchester City's Pep
Guardiola will visit his former club Bayern Munich after the
teams were drawn together on Friday.
    Real, who beat last year's finalists Liverpool 6-2 on
aggregate in the last 16, will face another English side after
Graham Potter's Chelsea handed Borussia Dortmund their first
loss of the year and qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win.
    City, runners-up in 2021, will play 2020 champions Bayern
who were managed by Guardiola for three seasons from 2013. Under
the Spaniard they were perennial Bundesliga champions but fell
at the Champions League semi-final stage each year.
        Guardiola, who last won the Champions League with
Barcelona in 2011, will be up against Bayern for the first time
since his move from the German club to City in 2016.
  
        The fixture also gives City striker Erling Haaland the
chance to add to his tally of five goals against Bayern when he
was with Dortmund.
  
        The 22-year-old Norwegian, who has scored 39 goals in
all competitions for City so far this season, is also the
leading scorer in the Champions League this term with 10 goals
after 
    firing five past RB Leipzig
     in his last match.
  
        "It will be a reunion with Pep Guardiola, with Erling
Haaland, with good acquaintances from the Bundesliga," Bayern's
former goalkeeper and now CEO Oliver Kahn said, describing City
as an "absolute top team.
  
        "If you want to win the Champions League, you have to
beat the best. That is the challenge and we are happy to take on
it."
  
    Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will face this season's
runaway leaders Napoli in an all-Italian clash while Inter Milan
play Portuguese side Benfica.
        
    Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0
     on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals for the first time
in the club's history while AC Milan are back in the last eight
after a 12-year gap.
  
    The semi-final draw was also made with all three Italian
sides on one side of the draw and both English teams in the
other half.
    
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW    
    Real Madrid v Chelsea
    Benfica v Inter Milan
    Manchester City v Bayern Munich
    AC Milan v Napoli
        
    * Team drawn first hosts the first leg
    * First legs: April 11-12
    * Second legs: April 18-19
    
    SEMI-FINAL DRAW
    Semi-final 1: Milan/Napoli v Benfica/Inter
    Semi-final 2: Real/Chelsea v City/Bayern
    
    * Team drawn first hosts the first leg
    * First legs: May 9-10
    * Second legs: May 16-17

