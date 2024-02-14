News & Insights

Soccer-Rayo sack manager Rodriguez after winless streak, appoint Perez

February 14, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Rayo Vallecano have sacked manager Francisco Rodriguez seven months after his appointment and appointed Inigo Perez as their new head coach, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Rayo are 14th in the standings and have lost their last three matches. Their 2-1 loss at 16th-placed Real Mallorca at the weekend stretched their winless run to five games.

"Rayo Vallecano de Madrid announces the dismissal of Francisco Rodriguez as coach of the first team, as well as his coaching staff," the club said in a statement.

Former Athletic Bilbao midfielder Perez started his coaching career as the assistant manager of Rayo during the 2022-23 season. This is the first top-flight managerial assignment for the 36-year-old.

Rayo host leaders Real Madrid on Sunday, followed by a visit to second-placed Girona on Feb. 26.

Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

