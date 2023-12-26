News & Insights

MANU

Soccer-Ratcliffe calls for Man United supporters to be patient

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

December 26, 2023 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Rohith Nair and Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

Adds supporters' group quote.

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe has asked Manchester United's supporters for "time and patience" to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford after the British billionaire struck a deal to take a minority stake in the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe will take a 25% stake in United and pledged to invest $300 million in the club to try to revive their fortunes. The deal is subject to a regulatory sign-off.

United have not won the league since 2013 and although there is hope Ratcliffe can turn things around when he is given the responsibility of football operations, the 71-year-old said there was no quick fix.

"I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed," Ratcliffe said in an open letter to the Manchester United Supporters Trust.

"It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

"You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term."

United have fallen to eighth in the standings after eight defeats in 18 games this season.

"There's a feeling that a full takeover would have been preferable clearly, and so there's some concern about that, and is this just the new limbo that we get into?" Duncan Drasdo, the CEO of Manchester United Supporters Trust, said before Tuesday's game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: @RohithNair;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.