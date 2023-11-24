News & Insights

Soccer-Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban

November 24, 2023 — 12:14 pm EST

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has received a one-match Champions League ban following his red card in the game against Copenhagen, UEFA said on Friday.

Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute of the 4-3 defeat on Nov. 8, for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert to protect the ball.

The 26-year-old will miss United's game at Galatasaray on Wednesday but will be available for the final group game at home to Bayern Munich, as UEFA judged his actions as rough play and not serious rough play.

United are bottom of Group A with three points after four games, but are only one point behind Copenhagen and Galatasaray, with Bayern top on maximum points and confirmed as group winners.

