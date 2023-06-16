News & Insights

Soccer-Rapinoe expected to make swift comeback after calf injury, says OL Reign coach

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Thomas Shroyer

June 16, 2023 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - United States forward Megan Rapinoe is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks after she suffered a calf injury during last weekend's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match, OL Reign coach Laura Harvey said on Friday.

Rapinoe is widely expected to be in the U.S. squad for the Women's World Cup as they look to defend their title. Fans were left worried when the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner hobbled off after seven minutes during OL Reign's 2-1 win over the Kansas City Current.

"She's doing okay. It's probably something that will last a couple of weeks but it's not going to be a lengthy injury," Harvey told reporters.

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to announce his 23-player squad imminently, with the World Cup kicking off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. It would mark Rapinoe's fourth trip to the quadrennial tournament.

The Americans, who suffered a huge setback earlier this year when striker Mallory Swanson was ruled out of the finals with a knee injury, are aiming to win a record-extending fifth title, and third in a row.

