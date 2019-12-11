Soccer-Rangers manager Gerrard set to extend his contract

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is close to signing a new deal with the Scottish Premiership club as he aims to bring the glory days back to Ibrox, he said on Wednesday.

Gerrard, who spent 17 seasons at Liverpool as a player and led the Anfield club to the Champions League title in 2005, took charge of Rangers in 2018 when he signed a four-year contract.

They finished runners-up to Celtic in the league last season under the ex-England midfielder and are now in second place, two points behind their 'Old Firm' rivals, after 15 games.

"The club approached me probably a week, 10 days ago about a new deal and it's a pretty simple decision as far as I'm concerned," Gerrard told reporters ahead of Thursday's crucial Europa League Group G match at home to Young Boys.

Rangers need a point against the Swiss side to reach the last 32 knockout stage.

"I'm happy here and I'm as hungry and determined to get the good days back here as I ever was so talks have been pretty straightforward and positive. When it's signed and announced you'll have to wait and see."

Rangers, 54-times Scottish champions, last won the league in 2010-11 before dropping into the fourth tier in 2012 when they went into administration.

They had a chance to win their first trophy under Gerrard on Sunday but lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

