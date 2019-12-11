Soccer-Rangers manager Gerrard set to extend his contract

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is close to signing a new deal with the Scottish Premiership club as he aims to bring the glory days back to Ibrox, he said on Wednesday.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is close to signing a new deal with the Scottish Premiership club as he aims to bring the glory days back to Ibrox, he said on Wednesday.

Gerrard, who spent 17 seasons at Liverpool as a player and led the Anfield club to the Champions League title in 2005, took charge of Rangers in 2018 when he signed a four-year contract.

They finished runners-up to Celtic in the league last season under the ex-England midfielder and are now in second place, two points behind their 'Old Firm' rivals, after 15 games.

"The club approached me probably a week, 10 days ago about a new deal and it's a pretty simple decision as far as I'm concerned," Gerrard told reporters ahead of Thursday's crucial Europa League Group G match at home to Young Boys.

Rangers need a point against the Swiss side to reach the last 32 knockout stage.

"I'm happy here and I'm as hungry and determined to get the good days back here as I ever was so talks have been pretty straightforward and positive. When it's signed and announced you'll have to wait and see."

Rangers, 54-times Scottish champions, last won the league in 2010-11 before dropping into the fourth tier in 2012 when they went into administration.

They had a chance to win their first trophy under Gerrard on Sunday but lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More