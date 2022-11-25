Soccer-Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw

DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.

The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Christian Radnedge)

((mitch.phillips@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.