Soccer-Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

November 25, 2022 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by Mitch Phillips for Reuters ->

DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.

The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

