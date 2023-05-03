Soccer-Pyramids to replace Zamalek in Egyptian Super Cup

CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Pyramids club will play Al-Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup match in Abu Dhabi on Friday after Egyptian champions Zamalek decided not to take part, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said.

Zamalek are protesting against a number of decisions by EFA, including that their former forward Kahraba is allowed to play for Al-Ahly despite being banned for 12 matches for allegedly chanting insults about Zamalek after the Cairo derby in January.

Kahraba has denied any wrongdoing and his ban was suspended until a local court meets on May 14.

"The EFA Board agreed to Pyramids participation as the runner-up in the League last season," EFA said late on Tuesday.

The Super Cup will be a repeat of last month's Egyptian Cup final in which Al-Ahly beat Pyramids 2-1.

Pyramids, who are owned by Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi and have a very small fan base, are bidding to win their first major title.

(Reporting by Osama Khairy, editing by Ed Osmond)

