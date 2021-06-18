Soccer-Punchless England held by Scotland at Wembley

Contributor
Simon Evans Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATT DUNHAM

Lacklustre England were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Lacklustre England were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

England defender John Stones headed against the post in the 12th minute while for Scotland Stephen O'Donnell forced Jordan Pickford into a diving save with a fine volley.

After the break, Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall did well to keep out a low drive from Mason Mount while visiting striker Che Adams missed a good chance in the 78th minute, blasting over at the back post.

The result leaves England still well poised to progress, level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic who they host on Tuesday, while Scotland and Croatia have a point each ahead of their meeting in Glasgow on the same day.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((simon.evans@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters