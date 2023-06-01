News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Pulisic spearheads U.S. squad for CONCACAF Nations League title defence

Credit: REUTERS/IAN WALTON

June 01, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - United States' Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will spearhead their CONCACAF Nations League title defence when the Final Four kick off on June 15 in Las Vegas, with U.S. Soccer naming their training camp squad on Thursday.

The U.S. beat Mexico in extra time two years ago to clinch the title and will have a rematch with their rivals in the semi-finals. The winners will face Panama or Canada in the championship match.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who gave U.S. Soccer a boost last month when he opted to represent the United States instead of England, has earned his first call-up.

Also in the mix are midfielders Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson, both of Leeds United and Arsenal's Matt Turner, who was the first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup.

The training camp starts on June 4, just days after Anthony Hudson stepped down as interim manager of the U.S. team, with assistant B.J. Callaghan assuming the interim role.

The coaching shuffle comes on the heels of a dispute between former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna and his parents. Reyna was named in the training squad on Thursday.

"In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what’s great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that’s been built together these last four years about our style and our culture," Callaghan said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.