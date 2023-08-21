Soccer-Pulisic shines as Milan kick off season with win at Bologna

Aug 21 (Reuters) - AC Milan started the Serie A season on a high note by securing a 2-0 victory at Bologna on Monday thanks in large part to new signing Christian Pulisic who scored their second goal.

The United States forward had a great start in Italy after arriving from Chelsea, contributing to Milan's early opener from Olivier Giroud and finding the net after 21 minutes.

Despite Bologna's efforts to start aggressively they could not stop Giroud scoring after 11 minutes from close range following a move started by Pulisic's cross-field pass.

Milan extended their lead when Pulisic fired home from outside the box following a one-two with the Frenchman.

As the heat took its toll the intensity waned but Bologna were fortunate that Rafael Leao did not add a third near the end when his attempt bounced off the inside of the far post.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

