US Markets

Soccer-Pulisic gives United States 1-0 halftime lead over Iran

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

November 29, 2022 — 02:52 pm EST

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

By Rohith Nair

DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Christian Pulisic gave the United States a 1-0 halftime lead over Iran in their final World Cup Group B match on Tuesday to give the Americans the upper hand and one foot in the knockout stages.

As things stand, the U.S. are second in the group behind England and will qualify for the last-16 while Iran are third.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Doha; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.