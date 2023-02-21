US Markets

Soccer-PSG's Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage, says club

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 21, 2023 — 09:46 pm EST

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Neymar sustained ankle ligament damage in Sunday's 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille, the French club said late on Tuesday.

Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's second goal in the 17th minute, was stretchered off the field in tears early in the second half after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle.

"Additional tests today have confirmed that Neymar Jr has sprained his ankle, with some ligament damage. He will undergo further tests at the start of next week," PSG said in a statement, without saying how long Neymar would be out of action.

PSG play away to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes on March 4. They then travel to Bayern Munich for the March 8 second leg of a Champions League last-16 tie as PSG look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((manasi.pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

