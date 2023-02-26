Soccer-PSG's Kimpembe to undergo surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

February 26, 2023 — 10:59 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain said French centre back Presnel Kimpembe will undergo surgery after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Olympique de Marseille.

Kimpembe, who missed the World Cup in Qatar due to a hamstring injury, was stretchered off early in the first half, two weeks after making his comeback from a three-month layoff.

Sunday's victory, in which Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored, extended PSG's lead to eight points. They host Nantes on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

