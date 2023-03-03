World Markets

Soccer-PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape - prosecution office

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 03, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel and Layli Foroudi for Reuters ->

Adds detail

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation in France after an allegation of rape was made against him, an official from the Nanterre prosecution office said on Friday.

Hakimi, a Morocco international, could not immediately be reached for comment. His lawyer had earlier said the rape accusations were false, adding her client would be cooperating with authorities. PSG did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim, the prosecution office said.

French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the investigation, said it was opened after a woman aged 24 told police last Sunday that she had been raped.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Layli Foroudi; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Toby Davis)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.