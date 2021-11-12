Soccer-PSG women midfielder Diallo released from police custody, denies wrongdoing

Writes through with lawyer comment

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain women's midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released from police custody following an attack on one of the club's players last week and claimed her innocence on Friday.

PSG said on Wednesday that Diallo had been taken into custody by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following the alleged assault.

L'Equipe newspaper reported that Diallo, 26, had allegedly attempted to physically injure team mate Kheira Hamraoui by having two masked men drag her out of a car and assault her on Nov. 4.

Local media said Hamraoui was taken to hospital and suffered injuries to her hands and legs.

"Paris Saint-Germain notes the release of Aminata Diallo from police custody," PSG said in a statement. "The club continues to support its players to allow them to overcome this ordeal as soon as possible.

"Paris Saint-Germain reiterates its confidence in the justice system to shed full light on the events.

"The club would like to thank everyone for showing restraint and respecting the presumption of innocence as well as the privacy of the team."

"She formally denies the accusations," Diallo's lawyer, Mourad Battikh, said in a statement.

"Aminata Diallo deplores the perfectly artificial staging of a rivalry between her and Kheira Hamraoui that would justify her attack on her team mate. This theory does not correspond in any way to the true nature of their relationship."

Diallo, capped seven times by France, joined PSG from fellow French club Guingamp in 2016.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry and Christian Radnedge)

